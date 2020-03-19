Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is being investigated by authorities in Serbia after he allegedly ignored a self-isolation measure.

The 22 year-old returned to Belgrade from Spain last week with Serbian ordering mandatory self-isolate for citizens returning from countries that are battling coronavirus.

However, Jovic was spotted on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriend's birthday party.

A spokesman for the Serbian Interior Ministry said the punishment for ignoring self-isolation orders was up to 12 years in jail.