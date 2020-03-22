Barcelona star Luis Suarez said he will be ready to play when LaLiga eventually returns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suarez has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in January – an injury that was expected to keep him out of action for most of the season.

However, with LaLiga postponed due to COVID-19, Barca veteran Suarez is in contention to be fit once the league resumes.

"[My return] is within the possibilities that we've been managing and now there's been a change, but the idea of returning early was clear," Suarez, who has scored 14 goals in 2019-20, told Referi.

"My doctor was telling me that I've been doing so well and that gave me hope of returning to play as soon as possible.

"The difference now is when the team returns, I'm going to be able to play."

Suarez, 33, added: "It was predicted to be at the start of May but, after the meetings I've had with the doctors and due to the continuing condition I've had, it went ahead a little earlier.

"I'd been coping very well with the work that I've been asked to do and that gave me strength to come back sooner than predicted."

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died from over 307,000 coronavirus cases.

In Spain, there have been over 1,300 deaths and almost 26,000 cases.