Barcelona Confirm Knee Surgery For Suarez

Luis Suarez will have knee surgery to correct an injury to his external meniscus this Sunday, Barcelona have announced.
[INJURY NEWS]@LuisSuarez9— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2020
📋 All the details
👉 https://t.co/A1Ospk9mBf pic.twitter.com/EpjbRNuJqz
The first team player Luis Suárez will be operated on tomorrow Sunday by Dr.Ramon Cugat for an injury to the external meniscus of his right knee. Once the surgery has been performed, the club will issue another press release.
More to follow...