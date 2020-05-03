Lucas Vazquez dreams of retiring at Real Madrid but believes he would adapt well to the Premier League.

Save for a season on loan at Espanyol, Vazquez has spent his entire professional career at Madrid.

He has won the Champions League three times while also lifting the LaLiga title in 2017.

The winger is out of contract at the end of next season but wants to remain a one-club man.

Vazquez told The Guardian: "The dream is to retire at Madrid but in football you don't know.

"When I was little, I always watched the Premier League with my brother. It was, it is, very attractive: a nice football to play, one that could fit my characteristics and personality well."

LaLiga remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but a return appears to be edging closer, with players allowed to resume training this month.

Madrid trailed LaLiga leaders Barcelona by two points when the season was brought to a halt.

"Above all, you have to be responsible. If we can play, with the right safety measures, we'd all love to complete the season," Vazquez added.

"It would be good for people, for society: for two hours you're not just thinking only about this [virus]. Football brings happiness."

Asked about the prospect of playing behind closed doors without fans, Vazquez replied: "I've played behind closed doors and it was strange.

"Being able to communicate, hearing everything, is odd. If the manager is on one wing and I'm on the other, he's got to express with gestures or I haven't got a clue.

"You can always blame the noise when you don't do what he says. Just not if it's empty."