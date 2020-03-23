Gareth Bale's Top LaLiga Goals March 23, 2020 18:45 8:30 min The Wales international has scored 80 times in the Spanish top-flight since joining Real Madrid. We through some of his best LaLiga goals. Soccer Gareth Bale Real Madrid La Liga -Latest Videos 1:00 min IOC Member Reveals Tokyo 2020 Will Be Postponed 0:27 min UEFA Suspends UCL and Other Showpiece Finals 8:30 min Gareth Bale's Top LaLiga Goals 25:56 min Sports Burst - What's Going On With The Olympics? 25:56 min Sports Burst - The Olympic Rebellion 1:46 min LaLiga Suspended Until Further Notice 6:03 min Report: Barca to Invoke Clause to Sign Neymar 1:01 min Canada Withdraws Its Athletes From Tokyo Games 0:42 min Japanese PM: Games May be Postponed 1:11 min Rakitic Lifts Lid on Quarantine Life in Barcelona