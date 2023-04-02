Carlo Ancelotti professed his love for Real Madrid and appeared to allay worries about his future at the club after Sunday's 6-0 demolition of Real Valladolid.

The experienced Italian has been strongly linked with the vacant head coach role with the Brazil national team, who have been searching for a new boss since Tite's exit at the end of the World Cup.

Several Brazil players have publicly backed Ancelotti for the job with the Selecao in recent weeks, and Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues also confirmed an interest.

Ancelotti declared a desire to stay with Madrid on Friday, but then caused a little concern in some circles when adding that "the future is unknown".

After seeing Karim Benzema inspire a big win on Sunday with a hat-trick, Ancelotti showed no signs of stress.

Speaking to Los Blancos legend Guti – who revealed that Friday's comments left him anxious – on DAZN, Ancelotti said: "Do I look worried about my future, Guti?

"I love Madrid as much as you do."

Madrid may be well adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona but Sunday's victory – during which Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat-trick – was a reminder of just how devastating they can be when in the mood.

Success cut Barca's lead back down to 12 points, and while that will in all likelihood prove an insurmountable gap, Ancelotti was keen to emphasise how crucial he believed the win to be.

"[It was] key. At first, we suffered a bit, and they had chances. But as soon as we made it 1-0, everything was easier," he said.

"The transitions were spectacular and Karim was at his best level. Everything went well."

The game included a second-half cameo for Eden Hazard, who was making just his fourth LaLiga appearance of the season.

It was the 32-year-old Belgian's first league outing since September, and although his introduction was greeted by jeers, he looked fairly sharp.

In 25 minutes, he registered four key passes – bettered by only Marco Asensio's five – and set up Lucas Vazquez's stoppage-time goal, with Ancelotti adamant Hazard can be a useful option during the run-in – assuming he stays fit.

"I heard [the whistles], yes," Ancelotti said. "Eden has trained well this break. He has played very little, but he has done well and has given an assist. He's training well, he can have opportunities."