Frenkie de Jong is "flattered" by Manchester United's reported interest in his services but has poured cold water on suggestions he will leave Barcelona.

The Catalan side's financial situation has led to vast speculation regarding player sales, with the club facing difficulties in registering new signings, and United are keen on landing Netherlands midfielder De Jong.

De Jong was part of the Ajax side that stormed to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19 under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his contributions earned him a move to Barca at the end of that campaign.

Three years later, the 25-year-old is reportedly being eyed by Ten Hag following his appointment at Old Trafford but, despite conceding he was "flattered" by the English club's interest, has no desire to leave Barca.

"You are always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player," he told a news conference following the Netherlands' last-gasp 3-2 Nations League victory against Wales.

"But I think I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment, I feel fine there, so no news."

De Jong's display for his nation caught the eye of Wales boss Rob Page, who dubbed his performance as "phenomenal".

He attempted a game-high 47 passes in the opposition half and completed 62 of his 67 passes overall, creating two chances.

"On the ball he was phenomenal - we had to take care of him first and foremost and then worry about everything else behind him," Page said.