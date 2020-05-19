Real Madrid's squad is adapting well to the team's first week of group training sessions since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Thibaut Courtois.

"It is different than training from home but I think in general everybody exercised at home and did what the manager asked from us. I think everybody is in good shape," the 28-year-old goalkeeper said.

With 11 games remaining of the 2019/20 campaign, Los Blancos are looking to close the two-point gap on league leaders Barcelona when the LaLiga season resumes on June 12.

"Everybody wants to restart LaLiga to try to win it," declared Courtois

Earlier this month the Belgium international caused a stir when he said Barcelona should not be awarded the title if the season was unable to be finished due to the coronavirus pandemic.