Atletico Madrid have beaten a host of Europe's top clubs to the signing of highly rated Benfica teenager Joao Felix for €126million ($142m).

The LaLiga club submitted an offer last Thursday, just three weeks after he made his debut for Portugal, and the deal was completed six days later.

Joao Felix scored 20 goals in all competitions during the 2018-19 season - his first as part of Benfica's senior squad - and in April became the youngest player to hit a Europa League hat-trick.

Head-turning performances domestically and in continental competitions reportedly captured the attention of Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United, but Atletico have moved quickest to win his signature.

Joao Felix had a release clause of €120m but Benfica will receive a sum greater than that as Atletico's payments will be made in instalments.

The 19-year-old's arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano could pave the way for Antoine Griezmann's exit.

The France forward has made clear his intention to leave the club as Diego Simeone plots a squad rebuild, with Diego Godin already confirming his departure and Filipe Luis tipped to follow.