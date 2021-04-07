Basque Derby Ends In Dramatic Draw April 7, 2021 22:59 12:12 min Villalibre and Lopez trade goals in the final minutes, leaving Real Sociedad and Athletic Club with a 1-1 LaLiga draw Athletic Club Soccer Real Sociedad Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Roberto Lopez -Latest Videos 12:12 min Basque Derby Ends In Dramatic Draw 1:10 min Lopez Nets Late Basque Derby Equalizer 1:02 min Villalibre Breaks Basque Derby Deadlock 2:28 min Neymar Handed Two-Match Ban After Red Card 10:15 min Navas Says God Guided Him Away From Real Madrid 9:01 min Montellier Move On Past Voltigeurs Chateaubriant 0:40 min Mollet Free Kick Gives MHSC Lead Over Voltigeurs 10:26 min Besiktas Ease Past Alanyaspor In Shutout Win 1:08 min N'Koudou Puts Besiktas' Third Past Alanyaspor 5:30 min UCL Stage Set For Neymar