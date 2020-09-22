Luis Suarez has a verbal agreement in place with Atletico Madrid, but some members of the Barcelona board would prefer not to see the Uruguayan link up with a LaLiga rival.

Ronald Koeman has deemed a prolific striker to be surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

An exit door has been swung open, with Suarez free to talk with any number of suitors.

The 33-year-old was poised to join Juventus, and even traveled to Italy last week for a test in the native language to gain Italian citizenship ahead of a move.

However, the Serie A champions have since backed off, and are instead turning their attention to Alvaro Morata.

Morata rejoining Juve would pave the way for Suarez to take his place at Atleti, although opposition within the Barcelona board room could see the deal fall through.