Luis Suarez passed an Italian language exam on Thursday ahead of a presumptive move to Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

After training with Barcelona on Thursday morning, the Uruguayan travelled to Perugia, Italy, to sit the exam in order to request Italian citizenship.

Juve have already passed their quota of non-EU players meaning the 33-year-old would need to become an Italian citizen in order to join the club.

Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi, is an Italian citizen which makes him eligible to request a passport.