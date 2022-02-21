Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said it "would be an honour" to play alongside Erling Haaland at Barcelona.

Aubameyang made the switch to Camp Nou effectively on a free transfer in January after his Arsenal contract was cancelled amid a falling out with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gabon striker may face competition in the form of Borussia Dortmund sensation Haaland next season, with Barca among a plethora of clubs reportedly interested in signing one of world football's hottest properties.

Last month Barca president Joan Laporta did not rule out making a move, despite the club's well-documented financial woes, saying Los Cules are "still a point of reference in the transfer market".

If Haaland did arrive it could impact Aubameyang's playing time but the 32-year-old would love to have the Norway star as a team-mate.

"I'm always prepared for healthy competition with my team-mates, so it would be an honour to play with him if he ends up joining Barca," Aubameyang, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 LaLiga beating of Valencia on Sunday, told SPORT.

"I'm not a coach, but I think Haaland is a great player.

"He scores a lot of goals, he has a very good physique and a lot of speed. He is very big, but he runs a lot. He is incredible."

One player Aubameyang has reunited with at Barca is Ousmane Dembele, a prospect that was not necessarily a foregone conclusion last month.

Dembele was linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and may still leave on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

But Aubameyang did his part to try and convince Dembele to stay and continue a partnership that began when the pair were both playing at Dortmund.

"It is something very special because we had an incredible year in Dortmund and he is an incredible player," he added.

"Ousmane is one of the best with the ball and, for a striker, he is incredible.

"To tell the truth, I am very happy that he is here and when I arrived I told him: 'You have to stay, man.'"

When asked whether he thought Dembele would stay put, Aubameyang added: "I don't know, but the only thing I can say is that everything is possible in life."