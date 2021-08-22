Atlético de Madrid, LaLiga's defending champion, is already at the top of the Spanish league (waiting for Sevilla to visit Getafe), thanks to their victory over Elche (1-0). Meanwhile, Real Madrid's draw against Levante (3-3) thanks to the stellar emergence of Vinicius with a saving brace, saved them from falling at the Ciutat de Valencia.

The team of Diego Pablo Simeone is the only one to win the first two matches.

Atlético won again by the minimum, without anything too flashy to display. Elche made sure to give them a lot of work. The fans returned to Wanda Metropolitano, and celebrated the league title achieved last season by "Los Colchoneros."

Rodrigo de Paul sent the ball deep for Correa to Ángel Correa seal the victory at minute 39.

Real Madrid, without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, had control until the second half when Levante started to attack. Roger Martín and José Campaña scored, the latter with a magnificent volley.

Ancelotti subbed for Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and Isco Alarcón, and put Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, and Vinicius in play. The Brazilian came on fire first scoring the 2-2 (73") and then the 3-3 (85").

Levante finished without their goalie Aitor Fernández who got booked. Defender Rubén Vezo finished the match between the posts.