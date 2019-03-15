Zidane Says "Of Course" He'd Like To Coach Mbappe

Zinedine Zidane has fuelled the speculation linking Real Madrid with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe by saying he would love the opportunity to work with his fellow Frenchman.

Zidane returned to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this week just 10 months after leaving the post having won a third successive Champions League title with Los Blancos.

💬 See what Zidane had to say ahead of tomorrow's league clash against @RCCelta! #RMTV pic.twitter.com/1L0CdCATtO — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 15, 2019

During the manager's introductory news conference on Monday, Madrid president Florentino Perez joked that he hoped Zidane's nationality could play a factor in luring Mbappe away from PSG.

The 20-year-old has already stated his desire to remain in the French capital next season, yet Zidane spoke glowingly about Mbappe at his pre-match news conference on Friday.

TUCHEL REACTS TO NEYMAR AND MBAPPE MADRID LINKS

Asked whether he would want to coach such a talent, Zidane told reporters: "Of course. I'd be happy to train all the good players.

"It's not the time though to speak about that."

Mbappe's team-mate Neymar is also thought to be of interest to Madrid, and while Zidane would not be drawn on transfer plans, he did reference the two PSG players' elite ability.

"I am not going to talk about someone who is not a Real Madrid player," he said.

ZIDANE: "I'M GOING TO COUNT ON ISCO"

"We are playing this season. I can't talk about other players so what I can say is the two players you talked about - Neymar and Mbappe - we know the quality they have.

"We know what they are like, but having said that the only thing in my head is the game tomorrow and nothing else."

Madrid, who are 12 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona with 11 games remaining, face Celta Vigo at home on Saturday.