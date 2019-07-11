Español
Zidane "Couldn't Be Happier" About Loan Move

Luca Zidane says he "couldn't be happier" about his loan move away from Real Madrid to Racing Santander

Luca Zidane expects time away from Real Madrid to aid his development as he embarks upon a season-long loan at Racing Santander.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made the move on Tuesday after losing sight of a first-team spot under father and head coach Zinedine.

 

Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas are set to battle for a starting berth at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the highly rated Andriy Lunin has returned from a loan spell at Leganes.

Racing will compete in Spain's second tier after winning promotion last season and Zidane thinks venturing outside the capital could kick-start his career.

"I want to grow as a footballer at a historic club," Zidane told reporters.

"I couldn't be happier or more excited about this new chapter I'm starting.

"It's going to be good for me to leave Real Madrid [the club] and Madrid [the city], to get to know a new team and a new place.

"Every day I will seek to improve, to grow, to take steps forward and I think Racing is the best possible place to do that."

Zidane made one senior appearance for Madrid last season, starting in a 3-2 win over Huesca in March.

