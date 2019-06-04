Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Supermarket Sweep

By Tim Stannard

Madrid announces signing of Luka Jovic in first of whirlwind week

And so it begins. Just in time for that zone of gloom between the Champions League final and the start of the summer tournaments.

What is expected to be a three-way supermarket sweep of transfer activity for Real Madrid began on Tuesday with the club announcing the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Luka Jovic.

The 21-year-old Serbian hotshot joins on a six-year deal for a fee of around $67 million to more than keep Karim Benzema on his French toes. The forward scored 27 Bundesliga and Europa League goals last season but the biggest winners of all are Eintracht Frankfurt who bought the footballer from Benfica for $8 million after a loan spell and have flipped him immediately.

Next to be announced is set to be Lyon left-back, Ferland Mendy. The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with France but Marca is reporting that the player will undergo a medical in Paris today while Lyon and Real Madrid talk turkey.

Eden Hazard could be next with AS predicting that the footballer could be signed up in time for Friday to coincide perfectly with the launch of the team's new jersey. Which is how things work these days.

Lopetegui bids for three sackings in eighteen months with Sevilla move

Almost a year ago, Julen Lopetegui was on the brink of taking a perfectly good career and dumping it on the ground before Real Madrid stomped on it like an irate toddler squishing a plate of broccoli.

It was days before the start of the World Cup and Real Madrid had announced that the then Spain manager would be taking over from Coach Zizou. The Spanish federation then fired Lopetegui soon after in a huff and Real Madrid proceeded to kick him out of the Bernabeu in October.

Lopetegui now has a brand-new team to fire him in the form of Sevilla, who went through two managers last season in an omen of what's to come. The 52-year-old is penning a three-year deal and will be presented on Wednesday with the challenge of turning around a team that could only finish sixth last season.

Meanwhile in other La Liga news, Diego Costa has joined the big table of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by being charged with tax fraud.

Barcelona starts garage sale will Gomes bidding war

A Barcelona's garage sale has begun in far-off England with Everton and West Ham United scrapping over the signing of Andre Gomes.

The Portuguese midfielder was on loan in Goodison Park last season but is available for around $30 million which will pay for Leo Messi for a year. Dennis Suarez, who was last seen at Arsenal - but only occasionally - could be off to Valencia.

Transfer news of the future, Inter Miami, the soon-to-be MLS side are reportedly targeting Luis Suarez as one of the big-name players to line-up for Floridians when the club gets going at the start of the 2020 season.

Elsewhere, more bad news for Arsenal fans after a rather a limp end to the season and the Europa League defeat. One of the few successes of the campaign, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has reportedly been offered the chance to nearly double his salary in the Chinese Super League by joining either Guangzhou Evergrande or Shanghai SIPG.

