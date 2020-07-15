REPORT: Valencia Set for Summer Fire Sale

GOAL

Valencia are planning a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window - according to Cadena Ser.

The Spanish outfit are ready to offload Dani Parejo, Rodrigo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Kevin Gameiro, Jasper Cillessen, Ruben Sobrino and Thierry Correia to make room for fresh talent.

Carlos Soler and Jose Luis Gaya are the only two players Valencia wish to retain indefinitely, with a new head coach set to be appointed in the coming weeks following the recent sacking of Albert Celades.