Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
LaLiga

REPORT: Valencia Set for Summer Fire Sale

The LaLiga club is looking to overhaul its first team squad following a disappointing 2019-20 season, reports Cadena Ser.

Reuters

GOAL

Valencia are planning a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window - according to Cadena Ser.

The Spanish outfit are ready to offload Dani Parejo, Rodrigo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Kevin Gameiro, Jasper Cillessen, Ruben Sobrino and Thierry Correia to make room for fresh talent.

Carlos Soler and Jose Luis Gaya are the only two players Valencia wish to retain indefinitely, with a new head coach set to be appointed in the coming weeks following the recent sacking of Albert Celades.

Transfer Tracker Valencia La Liga
Previous REPORT: Partey Set to Sign Atleti Extension
Read
REPORT: Partey Set to Sign Atleti Extension
Next Real Madrid Urge Fans Not to Gather Should Club Cl
Read
Real Madrid Urge Fans Not to Gather Should Club Clinch LaLiga

Latest Stories