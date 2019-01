GOAL

Sevilla are considering a bid for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this month, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Bailly has struggled for regular action at Old Trafford this season, making just eight starts in all competitions.

However, the fee could be a stumbling block to any deal, with United keen to recoup much of the £30million (€33million/$38million) they paid Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

