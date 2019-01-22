Español
Report: Real Madrid Waiting For Eriksen Price Drop

Real Madrid believe Tottenham's Christian Eriksen can be theirs for less than $85million, according to Spanish reports

Reuters

 

GOAL

Real Madrid are willing to wait on Spurs star's price to drop

Real Madrid believe they can snap up Christian Eriksen for around a fraction of his value this summer, according to AS.

ERIKSEN RESPONDS TO REAL MADRID RUMORS

The European champions have been coveting the Denmark international for a long time, but have been discouraged by Tottenham's €250 million (£220m/$284m) asking price.

However, with Eriksen's contract expiring in 2020, Madrid believe Spurs will have to lower their expectations as the expiration date gets closer and believe they could wrap up his signing for between €50m (£44m/$57m) and €75m (£66m/$85m).

