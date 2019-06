GOAL

Real Madrid will complete the signing of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy for €55 million ($62m, £49m) next week, according to ESPN.

The Frenchman underwent an initial medical evaluation by Madrid officials in Paris this week and the transfer will go through after the latest round of international fixtures.

Mendy appeared in 30 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon last season, scoring two goals.

On Tuesday, Lyon issued a statement denying that an agreement for Mendy's transfer had been reached.