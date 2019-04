GOAL

Adrien Rabiot will not join Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane decided to put the club's resources into chasing other targets this summer, according to AS.

Any chance the Frenchman had at joining the club was ended by a combination of his wage demands and Zidane's desire to prioritise other options, like Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante.

Rabiot's future is growing increasingly uncertain, as his previously large list of suitors continues to dwindle.