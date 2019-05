GOAL

According to Marca, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is questioning his future at Santiago Bernabeu after a turbulent 2018-19 campaign.

The 33-year-old has spent the last 14 years of his career in the Spanish capital, but he is thinking about undertaking a new challenge next season.

Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain have expressed an interest in Ramos over the past year and could be tempted to launch summer bids.