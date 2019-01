GOAL

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be on the verge of a move to Arsenal, according to Diario Sport.

The Costa Rican has played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu this season and is now looking to secure regular playing time elsewhere.

The Gunners have offered £14m ($18m) for Navas, in the hope that he can serve as a long-term replacement for veteran 'keeper Petr Cech.