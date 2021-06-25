Real Madrid President Perez Unsure Of Varane's Future

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unsure of Raphael Varane's future at the LaLiga giants amid ongoing links with Manchester United, while he refused to discuss reported transfer targets Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

United have long been linked with Varane and the Premier League powerhouse are reportedly determined to prise the French centre-back from the Santiago Bernabeu this off-season in attempt to bolster their defence.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the 28-year-old, who has won four Champions League titles and three LaLiga trophies since moving to Madrid in 2011.

Perez was asked about Varane's future on Thursday and he told Onda Cero's El Transistor program: "I don't know what will happen with Varane.

"He's in the Euro's now and we will talk to him when he returns.

"We haven't received any offer for Varane. If he wants to leave, he'll say it."

It is an off-season of change for Madrid, who have already farewelled head coach Zinedine Zidane and superstar captain Sergio Ramos, with Carlo Ancelotti returning to the dugout.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund sensation Haaland are reportedly high on Madrid's list of targets after being dethroned by bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in 2020-21.

But Perez said: "Mbappe? He's not a Real Madrid player so I cannot talk about him. I know what the fans want. We are working on a rebuild.

"You all know who I am. You know what I can do. The people trust me because they know what I can do. They know I bring the best players in the world.

"Mbappe is a PSG player and that must be respected, you know I cannot talk about him. I won't talk about Mbappe and Haaland."