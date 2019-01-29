Jese Rodriguez has joined Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old returns to La Liga in an effort to rebuild his career after a disappointing time at Paris Saint-Germain.

This will be the Spanish forward's third loan move since signing for the Ligue 1 outfit from Real Madrid in 2016, having previously spent time at Stoke City and Las Palmas.

Rodriguez has only made one appearance this season, coming off the bench in injury time during PSG's 2-0 win over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France.