Godin Misses Training With Thigh Injury

Diego Godin missed Atletico Madrid training with a thigh injury ahead of Saturday's LaLiga match against Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin missed training on Friday due to a thigh injury.

 

No timescale has been put on the Uruguay international's return, with Diego Simeone's side in LaLiga action against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has featured in 33 games in all competitions this season for Atleti and played the full 90 minutes in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Atleti are 11 points behind Barca at the LaLiga summit with seven games remaining.

