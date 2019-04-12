Godin Misses Training With Thigh Injury

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin missed training on Friday due to a thigh injury.

📋 | INJURY UPDATE @diegogodin didn’t train with the rest of the team on Friday due to a fascial edema. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 12, 2019

No timescale has been put on the Uruguay international's return, with Diego Simeone's side in LaLiga action against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has featured in 33 games in all competitions this season for Atleti and played the full 90 minutes in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Atleti are 11 points behind Barca at the LaLiga summit with seven games remaining.