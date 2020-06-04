Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
LaLiga

Costa Fined For Tax Fraud In Spain

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa hit with $615,397 fine and six month prison sentence for tax fraud in Dpain

Getty Images

 

Diego Costa has been fined €543,208 ($615k) for tax fraud but will not serve any of his six-month prison sentence, as is customary under Spanish law.

Atletico Madrid striker Costa appeared at court in the capital on Thursday, wearing a protective face mask, and entered a guilty plea.

The charges related to the image rights arrangements made on Costa's behalf when he moved from Atleti to Chelsea in 2014.

He was found to have evaded €1.1million in taxes, which the 31-year-old repaid in full last year.

The Prosecutor's Office recommended a six-month prison sentence and a fine of €507,208.

Spain's legal system allows for non-violent crimes carrying a jail term of under two years to be replaced by a fine and, under this provision, Costa will pay an additional €36,000 - calculated as a 12-month fine at €100 per day.

"Diego Costa reached an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office months ago and has already paid the corresponding fine plus interest," said an Atletico spokesman in a statement reported by Mundo Deportivo. 

"The request for a prison sentence was withdrawn."

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Javier Mascherano are among the star footballers to have breached tax laws in Spain over recent years.

Soccer Diego Costa Atletico Madrid La Liga
Previous Agent Doesn't Expect Dembele To Leave Barcelona Th
Read
Agent Doesn't Expect Dembele To Leave Barcelona This Summer
Next Melchiot: Camavinga Must Move To Real Madrid
Read
Melchiot: Camavinga Must Move To Real Madrid

Latest Stories