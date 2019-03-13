Español
Atletico Madrid Confirm Injuries For Savic And Arias

Atletico Madrid defenders Santiago Arias and Stefan Savic have both suffered thigh injuries

Scans have shown that Atletico Madrid defensive duo Santiago Arias and Stefan Savic have sustained thigh injuries.

The double injury blow comes after Atletico surrendered a 2-0 first-leg lead to exit the Champions League at the hands of a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Juventus on Tuesday.

 

Atletico will therefore not be playing in the final at their Wanda Metropolitano home, but Diego Simeone's side remain in LaLiga's title race.

GRIEZMANN: JUVE 'SUPERIOR ON EVERY LEVEL'

The injuries to Savic and Arias, confirmed in a club statement on Wednesday, could therefore be a setback for Atletico, who are already without World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez.

SIMEONE NOT BOTHERED BY RONALDO'S GOAL CELEBRATION

Atletico, seven points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, return to action away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

