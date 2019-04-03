Español
Atletico Confirm Morata Injury Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Alvaro Morata suffered a sprained ankle during Tuesday's win over Girona, an injury that could rule the striker out against Barcelona on Saturday.

Alvaro Morata is a major doubt for Atletico Madrid's clash with LaLiga title rivals Barcelona after the club confirmed he has a sprained ankle.

Morata suffered the injury during Tuesday's 2-0 defeat of Girona, which helped Atletico move eight points behind Barca ahead of Saturday's meeting between the top two at Camp Nou.

Atletico on Wednesday conducted tests on the Spain international, who had to be replaced by Juanfran after 85 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano.

 

"The medical report indicates that [Morata] suffered an ankle sprain," said a club statement. "The striker is pending response to treatment."

Morata's absence would be a blow to head coach Diego Simeone, who may also be without Diego Costa for the Barca game due to a hamstring injury.

France midfielder Thomas Lemar is another doubt due to a thigh complaint, with Atletico needing a win to boost their slim chances of catching the defending champions.

Barcelona Atletico Madrid La Liga Alvaro Morata
