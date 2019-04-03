Atletico Confirm Morata Injury Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Alvaro Morata is a major doubt for Atletico Madrid's clash with LaLiga title rivals Barcelona after the club confirmed he has a sprained ankle.

Morata suffered the injury during Tuesday's 2-0 defeat of Girona, which helped Atletico move eight points behind Barca ahead of Saturday's meeting between the top two at Camp Nou.

Atletico on Wednesday conducted tests on the Spain international, who had to be replaced by Juanfran after 85 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano.

📋 | INJURY UPDATE@AlvaroMorata suffers an ankle sprain. The striker is pending response to treatment.

👉 https://t.co/4VJOYf47yw — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 3, 2019

"The medical report indicates that [Morata] suffered an ankle sprain," said a club statement. "The striker is pending response to treatment."

Morata's absence would be a blow to head coach Diego Simeone, who may also be without Diego Costa for the Barca game due to a hamstring injury.

France midfielder Thomas Lemar is another doubt due to a thigh complaint, with Atletico needing a win to boost their slim chances of catching the defending champions.