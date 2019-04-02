Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann kept Atletico Madrid's challenge alive as they kicked off a huge week in LaLiga's title tussle with a 2-0 win over Girona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Coach Diego Simeone had promised at the weekend that Atleti would fight champions Barcelona "until our last breath" and Godin's scrappy 76th-minute header kept them in the hunt.

The hosts came into this match 10 points behind Barca, also in action against Villarreal on Tuesday, and they were frustrated for long periods by a Girona side who provided a consistent threat.

But Godin found a way through and, after Griezmann added scarely deserved gloss with a superb stoppage-time chip, Atleti can head to Camp Nou for a meeting between the top two on Saturday with their hope intact.

Atletico made a laboured start amid distracting scenes in the stands, as fans staged a 12th-minute walk-in protest due to a perceived lack of appreciation from the players following the Champions League defeat to Juventus.

Atleti - Girona just kicked off at the Wanda Metropolitano. Protest means Frente Atlético/fans behind the goal not coming in until the 12th minute...

Jan Oblak twice had to be alert to save stooping Seydou Doumbia headers, while opposing goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz was not caused any major concern until late in the first half when Koke cracked a sensational 25-yard effort off the crossbar.

Alvaro Morata failed to accurately measure a delicate bouncing lob over Iraizoz moments later.

The Girona goalkeeper parried clear when Saul Niguez superbly worked room for a shot just after the hour mark, before blocking well from substitute Vitolo, but it was Iraizoz's error that gifted Godin the opener.

He punched straight up in the air as he challenged Griezmann following a deflected shot and Godin was on hand to head into the empty net, with an initial offside call overturned by VAR.

7 - Diego Godín has been involved in seven goals this season in all competitions (four goals and three assists), his best tally in a single season for Atletico after 2013/14 (eight goals and one assist). Captain.

Girona sought to rescue the contest but succeeded only in leaving themselves open at the back. Griezmann twice ran through and, although Iraizoz saved well initially, the forward dinked a cute finish in with his second effort to seal the points.

@AntoGriezmann reaches 250 games for Atleti



The Frenchman celebrated by scoring a GOLAZO in the #AtletiGirona match



Bravo, Antoine!



👉 https://t.co/G0ahlcMpHk#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/hkT8v7RQMc — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 2, 2019

Griezmann's goal tonight his first in 8 Atleti games. Hadn't scored v Juventus, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Leganés, Juventus again, Athletic and Alavés.

What does it mean? Fans put through the grind

Given the first-half protest, Atletico would have been well advised to put on a show and win back the affections of their supporters. But unlike Saturday's big win at Alaves, this was largely a slog played out in a tough atmosphere. At least Simeone's men got the three points ahead of a big trip to Barcelona.

Oblak overworked

It should be concerning for Simeone that goalkeeper Oblak was required to be Atletico's star man in a home match against a mid-table side. The Slovenia international was typically brilliant and made one especially smart early save from Doumbia, who somehow found himself unmarked in the area.

Morata not quite firing

There have been signs of promise from Morata since he returned to LaLiga with his boyhood club and he scored against Alaves at the weekend. But this was a performance the like of which Chelsea fans will know far too well, offering little presence in attack and squandering the one big chance that came his way. Consistency is needed.

What's next?

Atletico simply must win at Barca on Saturday if they are going to deliver on Simeone's promise to at least push the leaders all the way. Girona host Espanyol next.