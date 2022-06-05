Venezuela draw and win in penalties to qualify to semis June 5, 2022 23:34 12:08 min Venezuela drew 1-1 with Ghana, and then defeated them 4-2 on penalties to seal their qualification to the semifinals of the Maurice Revello Tournament as leader of Group B. Venezuela Ghana -Latest Videos 12:08 min Venezuela draw and win in penalties 3:13 min Report: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland 11:10 min Mexico secure 2nd place of their group 0:51 min Report: Argentina 5-0 Estonia 1:14 min Report: Wales 1-0 Ukraine 0:30 min Nadal wins 22nd major title. 11:12 min Sadio Mané becomes Senegal's all-time top scorer 11:47 min France won against Argentina 6-2 0:59 min Ronaldo named Manchester United's POTY 9:45 min Panama create comeback against Saudi Arabia