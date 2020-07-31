Paris Saint-Germain sealed a clean sweep of domestic French trophies for 2019-20 as Keylor Navas and Pablo Sarabia wrapped up a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Lyon after 120 goalless minutes in the last ever Coupe de la Ligue final.

Thomas Tuchel's men had already clinched the Trophee des Champions, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, and despite the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe on Friday, PSG just about did enough to see off Les Gones.

Trophée des champions ✔️

Ligue 1 ✔️

Coupe de France ✔️

Coupe de la Ligue ✔️



🏆🏆🏆🏆 A domestic quadruple 🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/VXkwsmfX6T — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 31, 2020

While both sides crafted several half-chances, the match's tempo resembled that of a pre-season contest as opposed to a cup final, and PSG – who were 1-0 victors in last weekend's Coupe de France showpiece – perhaps unsurprisingly looked a little sharper.

A flurry of activity towards the end of the opening 45 minutes was not sustained in the second half, with the match appearing destined for extra-time long before the regulation 90 expired.

Rafael da Silva's 119th-minute sending-off came too late to have any real impact, but in the subsequent shoot-out PSG held their nerve as Navas saved from Bertrand Traore in sudden death and Sarabia swept home the decisive kick.