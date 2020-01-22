Mbappe Shown Yellow Card For Slapping Ball Into Goal January 22, 2020 23:00 0:36 min Kylian Mbappe is shown a yellow card after slapping the ball into the net in PSG's 3-0 Coupe de la Ligue win over Reims PSG Soccer Ligue 1 coupe de la ligue Highlights Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 Highlights Reims -Latest Videos 1:06 min Konan Own-Goal Doubles PSG Lead Over Reims 1:03 min Marquinhos Scores PSG Opener Against Reims 1:32 min Joao Felix Headlines Record Transfer Year 5:45 min Report: Lyon Finalizing Deal For Guimaraes 1:14 min Willian Jose Replaced From Squad Amid Spurs Rumors 0:25 min Fernandes to Man Utd Deal In Doubt 25:24 min Sports Burst - Madrid's Bale Conundrum 1:50 min Agent: Pogba's Future To Be Decided This Summer 2:39 min Simeone Not Punishing Joao Felix 2:47 min GOALden Ticket: Churros, Soccer and Fun