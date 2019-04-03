Paris Saint-Germain booked a Coupe de France final clash against Rennes as Kylian Mbappe made up for having a penalty saved by converting another spot-kick in a 3-0 win over Nantes.

5 - Paris will play a 5th consecutive final in the Coupe de France equalling Lille' record in the competition set between 1945 & 1949. Yoke. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/SJC3xW4xXr — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 3, 2019

Marco Verratti scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal in 17 months with a strike from the edge of the box in the 29th minute to set Thomas Tuchel's side on their way.

Mbappe, who had scored in his previous five games for club and country, initially squandered the chance to double the lead as Ciprian Tatarusanu saved his retaken effort midway through the second half.

Nantes had Kalifa Coulibaly sent off for two yellow cards and Mbappe atoned for his earlier penalty miss when presented with another opportunity from 12 yards five minutes from the end before substitute Dani Alves added a third in stoppage time.