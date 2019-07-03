Sports Burst - The Boston Glee Party

By Tim Stannard

USWNT to face either Sweden or Netherlands in World Cup final after tea-party against England

You'd have thought that those persnickety English types across the Pond would have gotten used to losing to the US of A.

Even when given a chance to get back into the game with a penalty, the English blew it on Tuesday and ended up falling 2-1 to the USWNT who now progress to the final to continue the mission of retaining the World Cup title.

For the second time in the tournament, the celebrations of the US players have made headlines. More specifically, the celebration of one in particular with Alex Morgan daintily drinking a cup of tea with pinkie finger extended after the winning goal that was quite possibly a reference to July 4th, the Boston Tea Party and defeating the former colonial masters.

This team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that’s the tea. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

"A little bit distasteful," sniffed English forward Lianne Sanderson who also wanted to make it clear for the record and to ruin a few stereotypes that she "is not a tea drinker."

The US will now face either Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday's final meaning that Morgan can start working on a celebration that incorporates building Ikea furniture or smoking a jazz cigarette.

Thursday's headlines might not be so flattering to the US men's team who play in a Gold Cup semifinal tonight. If the display does not improve from that against Curacao, who were narrowly beaten 1-0 then it will be Jamaica that appears in the final to take on Mexico who needed an extra time penalty to defeat Haiti on Tuesday night.

Post to Post: The Soccer Show will look ahead to the return of the USMNT.

Messi calls foul on ref as Brazil move to Copa America final

Another summer, another major tournament and another M-exit for Leo Messi whose Argentina team were knocked out of Copa America after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Brazil.

The saving grace for the Albiceleste who fell to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino is that the performance was not as bad as previous matches. However, Messi did note that "the referee favored them" suggesting that Brazil controlled the CONMEBOL organization.

If Messi can be coaxed into staying in the Argentina camp then the Barcelona player will be taking part in a third-placed play-off on Saturday. Brazil will be enjoying a final on home soil against either Chile or Peru who square off on Wednesday night in a clash that is set to be grizzled and a little bit X-rated.

The fixture list you've all been waiting for. 📊



Here's how the tournament tree looks, with all round of 16 teams drawn.#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OYSqeYuPAm — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019

AFCON - live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS - is taking a couple of rest days. The Last 16 stage gets underway on Friday. The stand-out clash from the draw looks set to be the holders, Cameroon, taking on Nigeria.

Coutinho to be pushed to PSG as Neymar starts Rabiot rebellion

If the staff of Barcelona-based newspaper, 'Sport' could physically drive Neymar from Paris to Barcelona and pack his moving boxes for him, then they would. The cheerleader of Neymar: The Return is now claiming that PSG are open to the idea of Philippe Coutinho moving to the French capital to take the place of Neymar.

However, French paper L'Equipe is suggesting that matters may be less amicable with Neymar potentially pulling a Rabiot and rebelling against the Ligue 1 club.

Voici la une du journal L'Équipe de ce mercredi 3 juillet.



➡️Le journal : https://t.co/Laq04JhxIE

➡️La numérique : https://t.co/XoGhti51fK pic.twitter.com/j0D01eGDNX — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) July 3, 2019

Gazzetta dello Sport is also going big on its transfer stories by reporting that Manchester United and Juventus will get together on a Paul Pogba - Paolo Dybala swap this summer.

Elsewhere and we have Alexandre Lacazette heading to Atletico Madrid, Samuel Umtiti moving from Barcelona to Manchester United. And Harry Maguire moving from Leicester City and also heading to Old Trafford.

