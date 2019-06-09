England Start World Cup Brightly With 2-1 Win Over Scotland

Ellen White scored her third goal in as many games against Scotland as England's World Cup campaign got off to a winning start in Nice, where Nikita Parris was also on target in a 2-1 victory.

Phil Neville's side dominated much of an entertaining encounter at the Allianz Riviera and Parris scored her 13th international goal with a 14th-minute penalty – her first successful spot-kick in an England shirt.

The combination of Parris and her Lyon team-mate Lucy Bronze on the England right was at the heart of the Lionesses' best play and Scotland could not match their quality despite battling tirelessly throughout.

England's @Lionesses won the battle of the Auld Enemies at the #FIFAWWC



All the highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/erJBz25wwz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2019

White spearheaded England's attack, providing them with a constant outlet, and got her reward for a performance full of poise and determination with England's second, which put the game out of Scotland's reach despite Claire Emslie's 79th-minute consolation strike.

England were awarded a penalty after 12 minutes when Nicola Docherty's raised arm connected with Francesca Kirby's cross, and Parris lashed the spot-kick into the top-left corner of the net to give Lee Alexander no chance.

White drew a good save from Alexander with a close-range volley eight minutes later and had the ball in the net only for her looping header to be ruled out for offside.

Manchester City-bound White made no mistake five minutes before half-time when Kirby forced the ball through to her on the edge of the box and she hooked it into the corner of the net with an accurate left-foot finish to double England's advantage.

Beth Mead thought she had made it 3-0 within seconds of the restart but again an offside flag denied England.

Scotland improved, and Emslie made inroads down the right flank, but England countered and White struck another close-range volley that Alexander did well to catch.

Lisa Evans remained full of running in the closing stages and she started a sweeping Scotland move that Emslie finished with a neat finish high into the net from close range, but England held firm in the closing stages to clinch the victory.