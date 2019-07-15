Sports Burst - Griezmann's Barca Friend Quest

Gabriel Pessoa

MSG: Griezmann’s cunning plan to make friends in Barcelona

Remember that time Antoine Griezmann tapped into his inner LeBron James and released a ‘decision’ video to reveal he would resist the temptation of moving to Barcelona in favor of staying loyal to Atletico Madrid?

Well, that reportedly didn't go over too well with the alpha dogs of the Barca dressing room: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

But following his big-money move to the Camp Nou, the Frenchman has concocted a plan to win over the South America duo, and the stewards of the blaugrana's Maté Appreciation Society.

“Everything can be fixed with assists on the pitch,” said Griezmann during his unveiling as the club’s new number 17.

But his extreme makeover does not end there. The 28-year-old had the following to say about whether he owes his ex, Atletico Madrid, any closure. “If I have to apologize, I will do so on the pitch. That is where I do my best talking.”

The World Cup champion must have been watching plenty of ‘Flip or Flop’ over the summer break because he has his sights set on two major fixer-uppers.

A De ‘Ligtful’ arrival in Turin

The worst-kept secret in football is expected to be made official today as Matthias De Ligt is set to land in Turin.

Superstar recruiter Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus team are sure to welcome the young Dutchman with open arms.

Chalk up another win for Mino Raiola and yet another excellent transfer season for the Serie A side. The Old Lady has scooped up a pair of highly feted free agents in Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, and welcomed back the totemic presence of Gianluigi Buffon.

Hopefully the Juve welcoming committee remembers to send a box of tissues to the Camp Nou. Poor Frenkie De Jong is going to have solider on without his Ajax bestie.

Ballon D’or battle: Mané vs. Mahrez

If you’re rolling your eyes or scoffing at the sight of the statement above, Sports Burst is not joking.

The recipe for Ballon D’or success has been made very simple: club success + country success = nomination.

So let’s lay out the facts for all to see.

Sadio Mané: winner of the Champions League and Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool, now on his way to the AFCON final with Senegal.

Riyad Mahrez: Defending Premier League champion with Manchester City, now on his way to the AFCON final after scoring this match-winning rocket at the death to sink Nigeria.

Laugh it up all you want but Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker should watch their backs.

And also watch the AFCON 2019 final this Friday at 1pm ET live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Espanol.