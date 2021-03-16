Mauricio Pochettino insisted Paris Saint-Germain's shock defeat to Nantes on Sunday was a direct result of the stress caused by the incidents that affecting two of his players.

Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos were the victims of home break-ins while the team was playing in Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes.

Intruders managed to sneak into Di Maria's home in the upscale Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on Sunday without being noticed.

Around the same time, another group of intruders broke into the home of PSG captain Marquinhos' father.

Le Parisien reported that Marquinhos' father was briefly detained while thieves searched the house.

“We are a united team and the impact of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos [after their homes were burgled] has also affected the other players because everyone has suffered in this incident.

“This is how we experience things, as a squad.

“What happened in the second half [against Nantes] is certainly down to what happened [to Di Maria and Marquinhos]. Otherwise we would have won."

“We would be talking about the quarter-finals of the Champions League," continued Pochettino, "being top of the league and how we are ready to play in the Coupe de France.

“But things that have nothing to do with the game can also affect football.

“We are very positive and this is why we are doing better as a squad.

“We hope both Angel and Marquinhos will be available [on Wednesday].

"Angel is ok," said Pochettino, "Marquinhos is ok, they are doing well.

"What's even more important, their families are ok despite the stress that going through this kind of situations can cause.

"Despite all this, I am incredibly positive because we are in a good position in the Ligue 1 table - it all depends on ourselves."

"We are in the French Cup and it all depends on ourselves.

"And despite no one believed we could make in the tie against Barcelona, we made it through in an incredibly difficult knock-out challenge in the Champions League and we are in the quarters.

"That's why I am so positive despite being in a crazy environment since I arrived here two months ago."

Investigators are assessing whether the two burglaries were linked.