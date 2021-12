Two goals from Kylian Mbappé helped PSG to win against minnows Feignies-Aulnoye, from the fifth division, in the start of their road to defend their Coupe de France title.

Mbappé scored a penalty in the 16th minute, while Icardi extended the lead in the 31st from the same way. Mbappé sealed the result in the 51st minute after a collective effort.