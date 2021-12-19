Mbappé scores his second of the night December 19, 2021 22:24 1:27 min It's 3-0 for PSG now with Mbappé scoring a brace. PSG Coupe de France Feignies-Aulnoye -Latest Videos 1:27 min Mbappé scores his second of the night 1:52 min Icardi extends PSG's lead with another penalty 1:42 min Mbappé breaks the deadlock for PSG 3:56 min Feignies-Aulnoye faces PSG in the Coupe De France 10:34 min Fenerbahce and Besiktas tied in the Derby 1:57 min Souza puts Besiktas level again 2:31 min Tuchel on postponement refusal 1:56 min Berisha puts Fenerbahce in front again 1:36 min Souza equalizes the game for Besiktas 3:48 min Fenerbahce leads thanks to Ozil's penalty