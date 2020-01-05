Choupo-Moting Scores PSG's Sixth Goal January 5, 2020 22:42 1:01 min The rout continues for PSG as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores the team's sixth goal of the match. PSG Coupe de France Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Linas Montlhery -Latest Videos 1:05 min Chimy Avila Draws Osasuna Level 1:01 min Choupo-Moting Scores PSG's Sixth Goal 1:12 min Santi Mina Gives Celta Lead Over Osasuna 0:52 min Sarabia Gets Quick Brace To Make It 5-0 0:48 min Sarabia Secures PSG's Fourth Of The Night 1:11 min Cavani Gets Brace And Scores PSG's Third 1:02 min Cavani Doubles PSG's Lead Off Counter-Attack 1:13 min Aouchiche Gives PSG Lead With Great Strike 4:31 min Marseille Avoid Shock Coupe de France Exit 3:59 min Alaves And Betis Plays Out To A 1-1 Draw