The first Venezuelan duel of this edition's first stage of Copa Sudamericana is history, as well as the victory taken by Metropolitanos, who won its first ever continental match on the road after a 2-0 over Estudiantes de Mérida. The Violetas played better the key moments of the game and managed to get away with an epic triumph against a tough rival.

The first goal was made at the 30th minute by Walter Araujo after taking a poor deflection from a Merida defender inside the box. The second one came at the 71st. A golazo by substitute Luis Annese, that delivered a powerfull left-footer that found itself rapidly in the back of the net thanks to its lethal speed.

Metropolitanos ended up the game with one men less on the pitch after defender Jean Fuentes was sent off after a double-yellow-card call.

The visitors took its first ever win on the road in continental competitions after having qualified for the very first time to the last edition of Copa Sudamericana last year and having won just one game at home in the group stage.