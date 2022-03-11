Universidad Católica left behind a huge opportunity to put itself ahead in the series against The Strongest for the last phase of the playoffs of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The Ecuadorians were visible better than the visitors today, but they lack in efficiency and game creativity, so they let pass a huge possibility to reach the second leg with an advantage. The biggest reason for the dissapointing result for the locals is that The Strongest finished the game with 10 men on the pitch after Martin Prost was sent off in the first half after a brutal hit to goalkeeper Darwin Cuero, who had to be subtituted and driven to a close medical facility for concussion protocols.

In the second half, the Bolivian side choose to defend with all their forces and Universidad Catolica didn't find the way to hurt The Strongest's fortress. The locals also missed clear goal chances that could have changed the outcome of the game.

Universidad Catolica did not take advantage of their locality and will have to beat The Strongest in the altitude of La Paz next week if they want to play the Copa Libertadores Group Stage.