Mexico Confirm Lozano Will Miss Gold Cup

GOAL

Hirving Lozano will miss this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup with a knee injury, Mexico have confirmed.

The 23-year-old winger picked up the injury on April 25 while featuring for Eredivisie giants PSV in a match against Willem II after falling awkwardly under a challenge from Freek Heerkens.

Initial fears were of severe damage to the cruciate ligaments in the knee, but those fears proved unfounded and Lozano was offered hope to participate in the Gold Cup for Mexico, as he was included on El Tri's preliminary roster.

However, Lozano's hopes have now been dashed, as the federation have revealed their star man will be unable to particpate as Mexico look to reclaim the regional crown from the United States.

Due to injury, @HirvingLozano70 will also step down from our squad for the upcoming matches this summer.



We know you will come back stronger, Chucky! 😈🇲🇽⚽️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol | #MEXTOUR pic.twitter.com/eMiUXYUDuA — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 27, 2019

"The directors of the national teams inform that the player, Hirving Lozano, will require more time in his recovery," a statement from the federation read. "The player came into camp Monday at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento (Mexico's training center), where the partial rupture of his MCL in right leg he showed was thoroughly evaluated.

"To establish his recovery time, they analyzed all the studies done both in Mexico as well as those PSV's medical staff performed as well as his external doctors. The conclusion was arrived at that to be at 100 percent, he needs more time than he could have to participate in the Gold Cup, which forces him out of the Mexico national team squad."