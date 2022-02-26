Zamalek's hopes of reaching the African Champions League knockout stage were dealt a huge blow after they threw away an early lead to lose 3-1 against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

A screamer from Ahmed Zizo gave Zamalek the lead after only 3 minutes in the game, but soon after that Wydad went into full-attack mode and were able to come back scoring two goals in the first half and one more 2 minutes before the end of the match.

With this victory, the Wydadis got to 6 points, only 1 point below from the leader of Group D Petro de Luanda. The defeat left Zamalek third in this group with only two points after three games played, four points behind Wydad and five adrift the leader.