Es Tunis and Etoile du Sahel couldn't find a way to score and ended the game in a goalless affair.

The two teams at the top of the table got some chances to open the scoreline but in the end they had to settle for the draw, while the only important event during the 90 minutes was a red card for Vinny Kombe in the dying minutes of the game.

The draw means that both are keeping their places at the top of the group, waiting for the other results of today.

Es Tunis 0-0 Etoile du Sahel