Robert Lewandowski advised Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland to stay in the Bundesliga for longer before "taking the next step" amid continued links with Real Madrid.

Haaland, 19, only joined Dortmund in January, hitting the ground running with 12 goals in 11 competitive matches having netted 28 times in the first half of the season with Salzburg.

The Norway international has swiftly become one of the most sought-after players in world football, and although Dortmund were successful in securing his services earlier this year, another move in the near future does not seem implausible.

Despite Haaand's insistence that he is remaining focused despite the speculation surrounding Madrid's apparent interest, the reports have been persistent, with Los Blancos rumoured to be setting their transfer efforts on bringing in another forward following Luka Jovic's underwhelming adaptation.

But Lewandowski, a Bundesliga title rival of Haaland and Dortmund with Bayern Munich, has urged the teenager to consider a longer stay in Germany before thinking about such a move.

"He has huge potential, but still has time," Lewandowski, whose first club in Germany was Dortmund, told reporters. "I don't want to put any pressure on him with my statements.

"If he works hard, he can become a better player and eventually reach the top level. Therefore, it might be good for him if he was to stay in the Bundesliga longer before taking the next step."

Both players are set to return to the pitch this weekend following the Bundesliga's two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haaland's Dortmund host Schalke in the Revierderby on Saturday, as they hope to close the four-point gap at the top, while Lewandowski should spearhead the attack of pacesetters Bayern as they go to Union Berlin the following day.