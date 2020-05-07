The Bundesliga season will resume on May 16, German Football League (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert has confirmed.

In a press conference on Thursday, the DFL chief outlined the restart plan which will see six top-flight games on the opening Saturday, with the fiercely-contested Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke among them.

League leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Union Berlin the following day, Sunday May 17.

🗓🚨 The Bundesliga will return on Saturday, May 16th



Borussia Dortmund will face S04 at 9:30 AM ET / 15:30 CEST — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 7, 2020

After getting the green light from chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Germany's top two divisions - Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga - are set to be the first major European leagues to make their returns during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have always emphasized that we will comply with all requirements from the governmental authorities," Seifert said following the German government's decision to allow the resumption of professional soccer.

"We will continue monitoring the developments of the coronavirus, and everyone in the league must be aware of this.

"We are playing on probation and every match-day is a chance to prove that we deserve the next one.

"The first and very important step it is to not to become infected by the coronavirus, and it is the responsibility of each individual.

"In the case of the clubs, everyone is responsible, the players, the coaches and the technical staff."