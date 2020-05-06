The Bundesliga is set to return to action this month after plans to resume were given the green light by Germany's national government.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the Bundesliga would be cleared to resume in the second half of May, with chancellor Angela Merkel set to address the matter publicly later in the day.

It means Germany's top flight is on course to be the first major European league to make its return during the coronavirus pandemic, with a resumption on the weekends of either May 16 or May 23 both seemingly feasible.

The fact that the Bundesliga is set to return this month is a testament to Germany’s governmental leadership and the incredible work done to contain COVID. — Eric Krakauer (@EricKrakauer) May 6, 2020

The Bundesliga has been halted since March 13, with nine rounds of matches still to be completed.

All large gatherings in Germany have been banned until August 31, meaning there is no possibility of opening up stadiums to supporters and games will be played behind closed doors.

The German Football League (DFL) is due to meet on Thursday, when it is expected to formalize its plans.

A resumption will mean games can be televised again, protecting vital streams of broadcast revenue.

Last month the DFL's executive committee said: "We do not want an economic crisis to lead to structural damage that could be irreparable and radically change the face of German professional football."

Bayern Munich sit four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga after 25 rounds of matches.

The next scheduled fixture list included the Revierderby between Dortmund and Schalke.